Lahore Development Authority's Senior Officers Promoted

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:09 PM

Lahore Development Authority's senior officers promoted

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Usman Moazzam on Saturday promoted five LDA deputy directors to directors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Usman Moazzam on Saturday promoted five LDA deputy directors to directors.

The LDA DG on recommendations of departmental promotion committee approved the promotion of two deputy directors as directors on regular basis and three others on the post of directors on acting charge.

Deputy Director (General Cadre) Ahmed Mumtaz Ali Khan has been promoted as Director (General Cadre) on regular basis, while he has also additional charge of Director Administration.

Deputy Director Town Planning Tariq Mahmood was promoted to Director Town Planning 4 on regular basis. However, two deputy directors of General Cadre Muhammad Aslam and Mudasir Majeed have been promoted as director in Grade 19 on the acting charge.

Similarly, deputy director Dr Muhammad Riaz Saadi has also been promoted to Director.

Your Thoughts and Comments

