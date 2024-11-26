Lahore Development Plan Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting on Tuesday,
reviewed progress being made on the Lahore Development Plan (LDP) and its related
development projects.
The meeting included key officials such as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning),
CO MCL, Deputy Director Development TEPA, and representatives from allied departments,
including the LESCO, SNGPL, PTCL, WASA, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district government.
In the first phase, development work will begin across six towns. The MCL will oversee the completion
of projects involving tough tiles and the PCC.
The DC emphasized that the plan’s success hinges on transparency and maintaining high standards.
He highlighted that, to ensure the plan’s long-term sustainability, once roads are constructed in the designated areas, no road cuts will be permitted for the next five years. Furthermore, no damage to the infrastructure built under the LDP will be allowed by any department.
Allied departments, including PTCL, SNGPL, LESCO, Safe City Authority, Cable Associations, Internet Associations, Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency, and WASA, were reminded of their responsibility to adhere to the plan’s guidelines.
The GIS (Geographic Information System) maps have been developed for all projects and will be shared with relevant departments to streamline coordination.
The WASA has been tasked with ensuring that no sewerage cuts are made in the roads developed under the plan for the next five years. Additionally, hanging cables will be properly secured and fixed in designated areas.
The DC emphasized the importance of pre-emptive communication to ensure the plan’s long-term success, with all departments required to stay in constant contact and share information. He stressed that each department will be fully accountable for its responsibilities under the plan. No compromises will be made on transparency or quality. TEPA, in particular, will be required to consult with all departments before issuing NOCs for any road cuts.
The Lahore Development Plan is a monumental project that will significantly contribute to the city's growth and modernization, he remarked. The plan represents a key milestone in Lahore's development, with all departments fully committed to its successful execution, he said.
Recent Stories
Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir ..
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews prog ..
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..
CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additional water for Karachi
Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points
NUST showcases innovative technologies at IDEAS 2024
Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, ..
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner pays surprise visit to DHQ parking stands15 minutes ago
-
Medical profession without compassion is irrelevant: Maulana Tariq Jameel15 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir Shah2 minutes ago
-
DC Peshawar holds open court to address public issues25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews progress on wheat cultiv ..2 minutes ago
-
WCLA completes half of conservation work of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh25 minutes ago
-
174 properties sealed over fee default25 minutes ago
-
PTI agitation mars livestock sector in KP25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers, demands action against miscreant element ..35 minutes ago
-
Session held to aware pregnant women about gestational diabetes45 minutes ago
-
Security Forces foil Khwarij attempts to enter Pakistan, kill 3 terrorists45 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders practical steps for smoking-free Sargodha55 minutes ago