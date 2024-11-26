Lahore development plan reviewed

Open Menu

November 26, 2024

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, chairing a meeting on Tuesday,

reviewed progress being made on the Lahore Development Plan (LDP) and its related

development projects.

The meeting included key officials such as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning),

CO MCL, Deputy Director Development TEPA, and representatives from allied departments,

including the LESCO, SNGPL, PTCL, WASA, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district government.

In the first phase, development work will begin across six towns. The MCL will oversee the completion

of projects involving tough tiles and the PCC.

The DC emphasized that the plan’s success hinges on transparency and maintaining high standards.

He highlighted that, to ensure the plan’s long-term sustainability, once roads are constructed in the designated areas, no road cuts will be permitted for the next five years. Furthermore, no damage to the infrastructure built under the LDP will be allowed by any department.

Allied departments, including PTCL, SNGPL, LESCO, Safe City Authority, Cable Associations, Internet Associations, Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency, and WASA, were reminded of their responsibility to adhere to the plan’s guidelines.

The GIS (Geographic Information System) maps have been developed for all projects and will be shared with relevant departments to streamline coordination.

The WASA has been tasked with ensuring that no sewerage cuts are made in the roads developed under the plan for the next five years. Additionally, hanging cables will be properly secured and fixed in designated areas.

The DC emphasized the importance of pre-emptive communication to ensure the plan’s long-term success, with all departments required to stay in constant contact and share information. He stressed that each department will be fully accountable for its responsibilities under the plan. No compromises will be made on transparency or quality. TEPA, in particular, will be required to consult with all departments before issuing NOCs for any road cuts.

The Lahore Development Plan is a monumental project that will significantly contribute to the city's growth and modernization, he remarked. The plan represents a key milestone in Lahore's development, with all departments fully committed to its successful execution, he said.

