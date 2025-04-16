Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Digital Arts Festival (LDF) concluded with groundbreaking exhibition Women vs. Machines this week, leaving a strong impression on audiences and igniting conversations around gender, technology, and sports

Held under the banner of Novembre Numérique, the exhibition was a collaboration between the French Embassy in Pakistan, Alliance Française de Lahore, and The Little Art. Hosted at the school of Visual Arts & Design (SVAD), Women vs.

Machines stood out for its unique fusion of digital art, athletic activism, and curatorial depth.

The exhibition featured nine women artists and five pioneering women athletes, exploring the dynamic intersections of gender, technology, and sports in Pakistan and beyond. The concept and curatorial direction were developed by Najam-Ul Assar, founder of LDF. Following its success, Women vs. Machines is set to expand its programming with new showcases planned for November 2025 and early 2026 at venues across Lahore.