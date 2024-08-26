Lahore Division Clinches First Position In Women Karate Championship
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The first women karate championship was played at Shahbaz Sharif indoor sports
complex, Kalim Shaheed Colony here on Monday.
Teams in 7-categories from 9 divisions of the Punjab province participated in the
championship organized by district sports department and Japan karate association.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir was chief guest. District Sports
Officer Sajida Latif and others were present on the occasion.
Lahore division secured first position while Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions
stood second in the event.
DC Nadeem Nasir distributed medals, certificates and trophies among winners
and runner ups.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security1 hour ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP2 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta2 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister2 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana3 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented3 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..3 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition3 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool3 hours ago