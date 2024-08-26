Lahore division clinches first position in Women Karate championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The first women karate championship was played at Shahbaz Sharif indoor sports

complex, Kalim Shaheed Colony here on Monday.

Teams in 7-categories from 9 divisions of the Punjab province participated in the

championship organized by district sports department and Japan karate association.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir was chief guest. District Sports

Officer Sajida Latif and others were present on the occasion.

Lahore division secured first position while Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions

stood second in the event.

DC Nadeem Nasir distributed medals, certificates and trophies among winners

and runner ups.