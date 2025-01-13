Open Menu

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood Reviews Upcoming Events Planning

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood reviews upcoming events planning

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a coordination meeting here on Monday, reviewed the important initiatives for the city’s development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a coordination meeting here on Monday, reviewed the important initiatives for the city’s development.

The district administration briefed the meeting on several key programs scheduled for February and March, including the Horse and Cattle Show, Champions Trophy, Regional Conference, and Faiz Festival.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of detailed micro-planning to ensure smooth execution of these events.

In addition, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) provided an update on the cleanliness planning for both commercial and domestic areas in Lahore.

The meeting also focused on ongoing efforts by the Traffic Police and District Administration to remove illegal encroachments from key areas. Authorities confirmed that joint operations to clear encroachments from city intersections and major roads were continuing.

The commissioner reviewed the traffic flow measures, specifically road markings, zebra crossings, and signage, to ensure safe traffic movement during the events.

Additionally, the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) was directed to revisit the traffic U-turn on Jail Road to improve traffic management.

Collaboration between agencies was also a focal point of discussion, with the commissioner directing the Lahore Ring Road Authority and Traffic Police Lahore to work jointly on improving traffic discipline on service lanes. Further suggestions were discussed for better traffic flow in market areas during upcoming events.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tahir Watoo, CTO Lahore Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed participated.

The meeting underscored the importance of a unified approach to managing the city’s logistics and ensuring the success of these major programs.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Jail Company Road Traffic February March Market From

Recent Stories

ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebr ..

ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture

2 minutes ago
 Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chau ..

Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between t ..

Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly w ..

Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles

2 minutes ago
 KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM

KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM

2 minutes ago
 ICT Police for strict action against officers in c ..

ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza

2 minutes ago
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA

De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA

2 minutes ago
 District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 2024

District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 2024

2 minutes ago
 20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seiz ..

20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of ch ..

Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilate ..

CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations

17 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD

Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan