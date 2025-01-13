Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood reviews upcoming events planning

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a coordination meeting here on Monday, reviewed the important initiatives for the city’s development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a coordination meeting here on Monday, reviewed the important initiatives for the city’s development.

The district administration briefed the meeting on several key programs scheduled for February and March, including the Horse and Cattle Show, Champions Trophy, Regional Conference, and Faiz Festival.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of detailed micro-planning to ensure smooth execution of these events.

In addition, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) provided an update on the cleanliness planning for both commercial and domestic areas in Lahore.

The meeting also focused on ongoing efforts by the Traffic Police and District Administration to remove illegal encroachments from key areas. Authorities confirmed that joint operations to clear encroachments from city intersections and major roads were continuing.

The commissioner reviewed the traffic flow measures, specifically road markings, zebra crossings, and signage, to ensure safe traffic movement during the events.

Additionally, the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) was directed to revisit the traffic U-turn on Jail Road to improve traffic management.

Collaboration between agencies was also a focal point of discussion, with the commissioner directing the Lahore Ring Road Authority and Traffic Police Lahore to work jointly on improving traffic discipline on service lanes. Further suggestions were discussed for better traffic flow in market areas during upcoming events.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tahir Watoo, CTO Lahore Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed participated.

The meeting underscored the importance of a unified approach to managing the city’s logistics and ensuring the success of these major programs.