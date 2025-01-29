Open Menu

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, presiding over a special meeting at his office on Wednesday, reviewed preparations for several high-profile events, including the Kashmir Day celebrations, Cricket Tri-Series, Horse and Cattle Show, Champions Trophy, and the Regional Conference.

The meeting brought together key officials from various departments, including Lahore Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, officers from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and senior representatives from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Traffic Police, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, Zeeshan Ranjha, Additional Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), provided a comprehensive briefing on the Horse and Cattle Show. He confirmed that the opening ceremony will be held on February 9, 2025, at Fortress Stadium. The event will showcase a diverse range of activities, including equestrian sports, cultural performances, and mounted archery, with participation from teams representing over 10 countries. Events like tent pegging and Mounted Archery will be key attractions, while cultural floats will travel across various city routes, further enhancing the festive ambiance. In addition to Fortress Stadium, other locations for the event will include Greater Iqbal Park, Jilani Park, Polo Ground, and Bagh-e-Jinnah. The show aims to be a major cultural highlight, celebrating the region’s rich heritage through traditional games and exhibitions.

Furthermore, representatives from the PCB also briefed the meeting on the final arrangements for the Cricket Tri-Series. With all logistical and operational plans now in place, the matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, ensuring smooth execution of the event.

The Commissioner emphasized the need for thorough planning to accommodate the large number of visitors expected at these events. He instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to finalize cleanliness plans for both Gaddafi and Fortress Stadiums to maintain high hygiene standards. Additionally, he stressed the need for coordinated municipal and security arrangements to ensure seamless operations during the events.

The Commissioner also underlined the significance of well-planned traffic management and parking strategies. He directed the Traffic Police to release detailed event-specific traffic plans ahead of time and ensure that they are widely publicized to facilitate easy access and mobility for the public.

Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, SSP Security Muhammad Tasawar, CEO LWMC Babar Sahabdeen, MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed, CO MCL Shahid Kathia, and representatives from PCB, PHA, Rescue 1122, TEPA, Traffic Police, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

