Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews progress on Lahore Development Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a review meeting on the progress of the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) and planning related to the Circular Road, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he assessed the pace and quality of ongoing developmental works under the Punjab Chief Minister’s flagship initiative aimed at urban improvement and infrastructure upgradation.

Officials briefed the Commissioner that under the Lahore Development Program, 5,735 streets and 278 roads are being paved across the city. Out of these, 3,403 streets are being constructed with Tufftile, while 2,332 are being built using Portland Cement Concrete (PCC). It was also highlighted that WASA’s operational area has been expanded, with development schemes underway in each phase.

The meeting further examined planning proposals concerning the relocation of various government establishments within the inner city and the development of the Circular Road.

Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood took a detailed review of progress at the town level and directed that development activities in Nishtar Town be accelerated with comprehensive planning. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of work being carried out under the program.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Director Development Javed Rashid Chohan, Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmad, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar, and other officials from WASA and the development departments.