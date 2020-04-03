Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO visits different sub-divisions

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited different sub-divisions and reviewed preventive measures taken with regard to Coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited different sub-divisions and reviewed preventive measures taken with regard to Coronavirus.

According to LESCO sources here, he directed the officials and staff to stay alert in their respective offices.

He said complaints of consumers should be resolved on time and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He further said that LESCO employees should completely follow the safety guidelines in connection with Coronavirus.

Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said that LESCO staff was working hard to facilitate its consumers in best possible way. He also appealed to the people to follow the precautionary measures to stay protected from Coronavirus.

He further said that consumers could lodge their complaints on numbers mentioned on electricity bills and on 99205461-64.