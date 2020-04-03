UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO Visits Different Sub-divisions

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO visits different sub-divisions

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited different sub-divisions and reviewed preventive measures taken with regard to Coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited different sub-divisions and reviewed preventive measures taken with regard to Coronavirus.

According to LESCO sources here, he directed the officials and staff to stay alert in their respective offices.

He said complaints of consumers should be resolved on time and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He further said that LESCO employees should completely follow the safety guidelines in connection with Coronavirus.

Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said that LESCO staff was working hard to facilitate its consumers in best possible way. He also appealed to the people to follow the precautionary measures to stay protected from Coronavirus.

He further said that consumers could lodge their complaints on numbers mentioned on electricity bills and on 99205461-64.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Alert From Best LESCO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

6 minutes ago

US services sector shines briefly amid virus gloom ..

43 seconds ago

Migrants under pressure as isolation threatens Les ..

45 seconds ago

Corona positive cases reach 2,458 across country

47 seconds ago

La Liga urges Spanish clubs to furlough staff to ' ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.