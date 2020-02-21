Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO visits Kot Khawaja Saeed sub-division

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-division and reviewed the ongoing combing operation against power thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-division and reviewed the ongoing combing operation against power thieves.

According to LESCO sources here, during visit the CEO also reviewed underway maintenance work in the sub-division.

Mujahid Pervaiz directed the officers to resolve the complaints of consumers besides conducting operation against power thieves as negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, sources added.

Customer Services Director Chaudhry Bashir and others were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that grand operation against power thieves was underway in all the circles of LESCO besides the repair work of the system.