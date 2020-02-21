UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO Visits Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-division

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:38 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO visits Kot Khawaja Saeed sub-division

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-division and reviewed the ongoing combing operation against power thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Friday visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-division and reviewed the ongoing combing operation against power thieves.

According to LESCO sources here, during visit the CEO also reviewed underway maintenance work in the sub-division.

Mujahid Pervaiz directed the officers to resolve the complaints of consumers besides conducting operation against power thieves as negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, sources added.

Customer Services Director Chaudhry Bashir and others were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that grand operation against power thieves was underway in all the circles of LESCO besides the repair work of the system.

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Visit All LESCO

Recent Stories

US Congress Should Pass Law Forbidding Trump 'Musl ..

1 minute ago

Court seeks implementation report regarding ban on ..

1 minute ago

Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on S ..

40 minutes ago

Russia to Launch 9 Glonass-K Navigation Satellites ..

1 minute ago

Traffic police Peshawar launches awareness program ..

1 minute ago

Student dies, 2 injured in road accident in Hydera ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.