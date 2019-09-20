Lahore Electric Supply Company holding open courts to facilitate consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) is holding open courts in all its circles to redress complaints of consumers

According to the Lesco sources here on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chatta said that open courts were being conducted as per directions of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan and Federal Secretary Irfan Ali.

He said consumers were also appreciating this initiative aimed at facilitate them.

He said: "Supredendant engineers of relevant circle is present in the open court and they make sure to timelysettle complaints of consumers."