Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) advises employees, consumers to adopt safety during rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider here on Monday advised the company's employees as well as customers to take special care of safety during the ongoing rains in LESCO region.

The CEO appealed to the customers to take all possible precautions and do not go near electric wires and poles, and also avoid parking the vehicles and fastening the cattle under power transformers. He added that children must be kept away from electrical installations during rains and urged them not to touch electric poles while playing in the streets. People must stay at least 10 feet away from high tension power lines.

It should be noted that LESCO has been informing consumers several times through newspapers and tv about taking precautionary measures during rainy season, he mentioned and said that in case of power failure, the customer inform the LESCO and wait for the arrival of the staff.

Chief Executive Officer also issued strict instructions to the entire LESCO field staff that they should fully follow all SOPs related to safety while working on the line during rains, and all SDOs should ensure that the T&P (safety equipment) of the line staff under them is safe and complete. "No line staff will ever work on the line without safety equipment. Whereas before working on 11KV line, permit to work and earthing on both sides of the lines must be ensured. Protect your precious life and do not rush while addressing customer complaints," he maintained.

Engineer Shahid Haider said that fatal accidents occur due to non-use of safety equipment provided to the field staff by the company.

He appealed to the customers that in any emergency situation, immediately contact the complaint office, SDO and X-En of respective area or call on these numbers 0320-0520888, and 111-000-118.

Meanwhile, LESCO board of Directors Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman along with CEO, Director (Admin) Mian Muhammad Afzal, Company Secretary Owais Yasin and Manager (Admin) Haris Basharat attended the closing ceremony of a training 'Effective Classroom Practice' jointly organized by LESCO and Ali Institute of education, for 100 teachers of three schools managed by LESCO.

Addressing the ceremony, Hafiz Nauman said that importance of trainings in any field could not be ignored as it was an essential process which should be organized regularly. He said that teachers of LESCO Boys High school Shalamar, LESCO Girls High Schools Shalamar and Allama Iqbal Town completed the training. "I wish to continue this series of trainings for LESCO teachers. LESCO has more than 21000 employees whose children study in LESCO schools," he added.

The Chairman said that building and infrastructure of LESCO schools needed up-gradation and in this regard, instructions had been issued to Director (Admin) that all development works would be completed before the summer vacations of the schools were over.

He said, "I hope the teachers will make these schools the best institutions of Lahore city with their skills and determination."At the end of the ceremony, the BoD Chairman and the CEO distributed certificates among all the participating teachers.