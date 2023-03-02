Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Board approves transmission lines patrolling to overcome tripping

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Board of Directors (BoD) on Thursday approved the night patrolling of transmission lines and identification of hotspots so as to overcome tripping problems in the system

The LESCO BoD Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman presided over the 258th Board meeting in this regard here at LESCO Headquarters where the Board members Mujahid islam Billah, Jahanzeb Badar, Ghiyasuddin Ahmed, Mahmood Akhtar Goraya, Rana Faisal Hayat, Ahmed Bakhsh Tarar, Muhammad Arshad Iqbal, Saad Ajmal Rao, Faisal Ayub, Chief Executive Officer Shahid Haider and other LESCO officers were also present.

During the meeting, the board approved SOPs for replacement of defective transformers, which would speed up replacement work of damaged transformers. In addition to this, the Board meeting also issued instructions to complete construction and system repair works on priority basis before start of holy month of Ramadan and summer season so that electricity consumers did not face any problem.

The BoD Chairman Mian Hafiz Nauman said that convenience of consumers and safe supply of electricity to them was the main objective of LESCO.

The meeting also approved the resignation of former LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Muhammad Amin and giving additional charge of CEO to Shahid Haider, LESCO Director (Operation).

On this occasion, a resolution of appreciation was passed by the LESCO Board of Directors in recognition of Chaudhry Muhammad Amin's services and the work done for the company. The LESCO Board also expressed full confidence in the newly appointed CEO Shahid Haider and assured him of all possible support.