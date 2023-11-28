Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30,766 power pilferers in 80 days anti-theft campaign

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 30,766 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 80 days of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 30,766 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 80 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has so far submitted FIR applications against 30,387 electricity thieves, out of which 29,353 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 13,403 accused have been arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves have been charged so far with 53,319,013 detection units amounting to Rs 2,133,963,143.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 80th consecutive day (Nov. 28) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 380 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 377 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 219 FIRs have been registered while 17 accused have been arrested.

During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 13 commercial, 03 agricultural, 02 industrial and 362 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 495,199 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 19,931,796.

On the 80th day of anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 16,000 detection units worth Rs 800,000 to a connection in along side Sheikhupura Road; 15,000 detection units of Rs 500,000 to another connection in the area of Safdar Abad; 4,000 detection units worth Rs 400,000 to a power pilferer in Miswat Colony; and 3,500 detection units worth Rs 350,000 to a power thief in Kot Abdul Maalik.