Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 305 power pilferers in a day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 305 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 87th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 305 electricity thieves, out of which 149 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 12 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 86th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 14 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 290 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 287,835 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.379 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 200,000 to an electricity pilferer in Rehmat Ali Park, Shahdara Town; Rs 154,000 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity also in Shahdara Town; Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thief in area of Sattu Katla Lahore; and Rs 147,000 detection bill to a power thief in Shahdara Town.

During the 87 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 32,819 power connections and submitted 32,435 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 31,318 FIRs have been registered, while 15,491 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 54,991,567 detection units worth Rs 2,160,536,322 to all the power pilferers.