Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 449 power pilferers in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 449 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 189th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 235 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 189th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 16 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 02 industrial and 430 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 373,645 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.360 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 333,500 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Shera Kot area; Rs 140,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Shad Bagh area; Rs 110,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shafiqabad area; and Rs 103,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town.

During the 189 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 66,800 power connections and 64,272 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,064 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 83,516,940 detection units worth Rs 3,165,168,053 to all the power pilferers.