Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Detects 82,660 Power Pilferers In 240 Days
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 82,660 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 240 days of grand anti-power theft campaign
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 76,097 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 32,353 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 97,085,841 detection units worth Rs 3,543,823,518 to all the power pilferers.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
The spokesman added, the LESCO found 555 customers stealing electricity through various means and 183 cases have been registered against the accused, while 55 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.
On the 240th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 540 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 520,898 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.389 million.
