Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) devises plan for uninterrupted power supply in Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has devised a plan for uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sehr and Iftar in the holy month of Ramadan.

In this connection, LESCO Board of Director (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman chaired a meeting of the Board here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday, where LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider and other board members were also present.

Later talking to media, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman said that LESCO would ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh for the convenience of its consumers.

In this regard, he added, a control room had been established at the LESCO Headquarters where the company's CEO along with his team would monitor the supply and demand of electricity.

The BoD Chairman said that all officers and employees had also been strictly instructed to resolve customers' complaints immediately during Ramadan and to make their availability to customers possible in every case.

Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman said that approval had also been given by the board to start the process for appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer in the LESCO. Following the instructions of the Prime Minister, he mentioned, two percent disabled quota had been approved for employment in LESCO that would definitely enable the disabled persons to serve and work for the society in a dignified manner.

He said that the ban on posting and transfer had been approved in the LESCO, and only disciplinary cases and transfer would be done on administrative grounds. The Board of Directors had approved the laying of underground cables in and around Shalamar Bagh. The Board informed the meeting that two million electricity meters had been released to LESCO stores yesterday.

The Board also decided to hold LESCO's open court (Kachehry) for early redressal of customers' complaints, at the level of National Assembly Constituencies.