Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: Hafiz Nauman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) board of Directors Chairman Hafiz Mohammad Nauman said on Wednesday that LESCO was dedicated to provide maximum facilities to its customers and taking effective measures to check electricity thieves and their supporters.

Accompanied by LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, he was addressing the 'Meet the Press' programme here at Lahore Press Club (LPC), where the LPC President Azam Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Hafiz Faiz Ahmed, Member Governing Body Alia Khan, Hafiz Adnan Tariq Lodhi, Nafees Ahmed Qadri and a large number of the club members were also present.

Hafiz Nauman added that the company was holding open courts (Khhulli Kachehryian) in its circles where the LESCO high-ups listened to customers' problems and issued on the spot directives accordingly, while a system had also been developed under which departmental action was taken against the officers or employees on people's complaints. "We always engaged in serving the people despite harsh weather conditions and torrential rains in LESCO region," he maintained.

On this occasion, the LPC President Azam Chaudhry briefed the LESCO high-ups about the electricity problems in Lahore Press Club Journalist Housing Colony, and said that like other housing societies, the LESCO should also solve the power supply issues in the LPC Journalist Housing Society so that it residents could live peacefully.

Hafiz Nauman said, "I value the journalist community a lot because they highlight the problems and real issues of the people. Lahore Press Club is a wonderful institution having unique journalistic traditions. I am very happy to be here.

" The LESCO Board Chairman assured the LPC office-bearers of resolving their problems related to electricity supply on priority basis.

Meanwhile, LESCO has launched a special two-month internship programme for students who have obtained degrees from HEC recognized universities with a objective to give new generation a better understanding of the working of a public utility organization. In this regard, a special ceremony was organized here at WAPDA House auditorium with LESCO Board Chairman Hafat Mian Muhammad Nauman as chief guest. LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (HR) Azia Shoaib, Director (Admin) Mian Mohammad Afzal, and other senior officers of the company as well as a large number of internee students attended the event.

On the occasion, Director HR said that LESCO received good response to the internship programme and 'this year we have selected 90 students on merit through a screening process.' It should be noted that on completion of the two month internship, a certificate and a stipend of Rs. 30000 per month would be given to the internees. He said that these students would be given internship in Operation and Technical Directorate, Admin and HR Directorate, IT and Finance sections of the company.

LESCO Board Chairman Hafiz Nauman congratulated all the selected students and said that LESCO was the largest electricity distribution company in terms of number of customers and it was the only company that had not only organized this kind of programme but it was third part of this series. He hoped that the students would not only fulfill their academic and research objectives during this two-month period but also provide awareness about the working and service delivery of LESCO.