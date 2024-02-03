Open Menu

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Intensifies Anti-power Theft Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) intensifies anti-power theft campaign

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has intensified the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign by starting a series of night operations across the LESCO region to make the campaign more effective and result-oriented

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has intensified the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign by starting a series of night operations across the LESCO region to make the campaign more effective and result-oriented.

The LESCO Chief told the media here Saturday that during the night operations, special teams of LESCO were checking supply lines and power meters. He mentioned that checking and scanning teams of Okara Circle remained active throughout the last night and conducted operations against electricity thieves and defaulters in urban and rural areas of Okara.

Similarly, special operations were also conducted in Shahpur Sub-Division, Dholanwal Sub-Division and Amin Park areas in Lahore, in which several electricity thieves were caught.

He said, "Special operations have been launched in the entire LESCO region even at night with the aim to make the anti-power theft and recovery campaign more effective."

