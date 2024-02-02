Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has removed Salman Samuel, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Canal Road Sub-Division Lahore, from service after he was proved guilty of conniving in the electricity theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has removed Salman Samuel, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Canal Road Sub-Division Lahore, from service after he was proved guilty of conniving in the electricity theft.

The company's spokesman confirmed to media here Friday that M&T teams of LESCO conducted a checking operation in different areas and found that units were pending on three electricity connections in the area of Canal Road Sub-Division. According to the testing report, 382,140 and 272,780 units for the months of November 2023 and December 2023 respectively were found pending on the said electricity connections.

The LESCO, he added, conducted a thorough departmental inquiry into the matter in which it was proved that Canal Road Sub-Division's SDO Salman Samuel had published fake pictures on the respective bills. After being found guilty of the charges in this case, the LESCO Director (Customer Services) has removed Salman Samuel from service with immediate effect.