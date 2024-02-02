- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity theft
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Removes SDO Over Conniving In Electricity Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has removed Salman Samuel, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Canal Road Sub-Division Lahore, from service after he was proved guilty of conniving in the electricity theft
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has removed Salman Samuel, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Canal Road Sub-Division Lahore, from service after he was proved guilty of conniving in the electricity theft.
The company's spokesman confirmed to media here Friday that M&T teams of LESCO conducted a checking operation in different areas and found that units were pending on three electricity connections in the area of Canal Road Sub-Division. According to the testing report, 382,140 and 272,780 units for the months of November 2023 and December 2023 respectively were found pending on the said electricity connections.
The LESCO, he added, conducted a thorough departmental inquiry into the matter in which it was proved that Canal Road Sub-Division's SDO Salman Samuel had published fake pictures on the respective bills. After being found guilty of the charges in this case, the LESCO Director (Customer Services) has removed Salman Samuel from service with immediate effect.
Recent Stories
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Culture University
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute
MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area13 minutes ago
-
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections24 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Culture University42 minutes ago
-
MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad42 minutes ago
-
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation of new JIT2 hours ago
-
JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi2 hours ago
-
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters2 hours ago
-
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock2 hours ago
-
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime2 hours ago
-
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold2 hours ago
-
Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists2 hours ago
-
Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections2 hours ago