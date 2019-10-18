UrduPoint.com
Lahore Electric Supply Company To Offer Discounted Hours For Industry Soon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha here on Friday said the Lesco was going to offer discounted hours for the industry very soon instead of peak hours

He said while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday.

He said the public should use Lesco message complaint App service to register complaints.

To a question, he said: "Good news for industrialists is that test report after demand note of new connection is now allowed to be submitted when they start production." He added that the Lesco was also working on free energy audit programme for the industry with the help of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said there was often an issue of late delivery of electricity bills at the business premises.

The LCCI president said the rate of late payment surcharge which ranges from 5 to 8 per cent was very high.This rate also needed to be rationalised.

"The LCCI requests that complaint management system of the Lesco should be streamlined for mutual benefit of the Lesco and its customers", he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar lauded efforts of the Lesco chief, saying that he was very kind towards the export-oriented industry.

Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Former President Mian Anjum Nisar, executive committee members and businessmen were also present

