Lahore experiences cold, dry, partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Cold, dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted scattered rain with increase in cold during the next 24 hours.

The weather officials said a westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country from Saturday night.

They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Pothohar region and Islamabad. Hailstorm was also expected at isolated places during the period while cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 7.7°C and maximum was 23.7°C.