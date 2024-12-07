Open Menu

Lahore Experiences Cold, Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Lahore experiences cold, dry, partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Cold, dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted scattered rain with increase in cold during the next 24 hours.

The weather officials said a westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country from Saturday night.

They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Pothohar region and Islamabad. Hailstorm was also expected at isolated places during the period while cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 7.7°C and maximum was 23.7°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab From

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

3 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

3 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

4 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

5 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

6 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

7 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan