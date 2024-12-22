Lahore Experiences Hazy Day
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The provincial capital experienced a hazy day on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared above 700, with the lowest recorded at 287, categorized as "very unhealthy."
According to data from IQAir, the PM2.5 concentration in the city was 42.
4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual PM2.5 guideline value.
The most polluted areas in the city included Polo Ground Cantt (738), Askari 10 (461), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (457), Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (414), Thokar (400), DHA Phase V (386), Chattha Park Shahdara (374), Mini Market Gulberg (356), Ghazi Road Interchange (356), and Pine Avenue (352).
