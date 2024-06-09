Open Menu

Lahore Experiences Hot, Dry Weather On Sunday

Published June 09, 2024

Lahore experiences hot, dry weather on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) On Sunday, Lahore experienced a hot and dry weather, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather experts noted the prevalence of continental air across the country, anticipating mainly hot and dry weather nationwide, particularly very hot in central and southern plain areas.

However, isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan might experience partly cloudy weather with light rain or thunderstorms during the evening or night.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Dir, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Bagrote, Gupis, Astore, Gilgit, and Zhob. The highest maximum temperatures on Sunday were observed in Jacobabad, Dadu, Mohenjo-daro, and Sibbi, reaching 45°C, while Lahore recorded 42.5°C, with a minimum of 26.2°C.

