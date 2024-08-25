Lahore Experiences Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded at Lahore city on Sunday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Weather officials warned that torrential rains may cause pluvial flood/inundation in low-lying areas of southeast/ lower Sindh from 26th to 28th August while gusty winds/windstorm and lightning might damage weak structures like roof/wall of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels etc., during the period.
Officials said a well-marked low pressure lies over northwest Madhya Pradsh (India) and surroundings, and moving westwards.
Due to this low-pressure system, strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate in southern parts of the country from Sunday night and in upper parts from Monday evening.
They predicted that rain windstorm/thundershower was expected in Sindh, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast/South Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Northeast/South Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated heavy falls with gusty winds/windstorm were likely in southeastern/lower Sindh during this period.
Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chilas, Dalbandin, Nokundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore it was 37.2°C and minimum was 26°C.
