Lahore experiences hot, humid weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The city experienced very hot and humid weather with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, and the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, moist currents are penetrating the upper and central regions of the country, while a westerly wave is affecting the western and upper areas.

They predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, though isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall was reported from several cities nationwide.

Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature of the day at a scorching 49°C, while Lahore saw a maximum of 40°C and a minimum of 29°C.