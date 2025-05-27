Lahore Experiences Hot, Humid Weather
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 09:03 PM
The city experienced very hot and humid weather with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, and the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The city experienced very hot and humid weather with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, and the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, moist currents are penetrating the upper and central regions of the country, while a westerly wave is affecting the western and upper areas.
They predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, though isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall was reported from several cities nationwide.
Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature of the day at a scorching 49°C, while Lahore saw a maximum of 40°C and a minimum of 29°C.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister discuss strategic bilateral relat ..
CM orders substantial increase in traffic fines to improve road safety
11 killed, 1,640 injured in Punjab road accidents
Lahore experiences hot, humid weather
Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matte ..
Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab ..
UoK, UoL ink MoU to enhance academic cooperation
LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases
PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR
Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology
Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders substantial increase in traffic fines to improve road safety2 minutes ago
-
11 killed, 1,640 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid weather2 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases18 minutes ago
-
PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR18 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, accused arrested within fortnight36 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers36 minutes ago
-
RISJA elected new body for 2025-26 term45 minutes ago
-
SBA police arrest Afghan National from Nawabshah46 minutes ago
-
APRNS thanks Punjab Govt for restoring IPL ads policy55 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices to FIA on Sanam Javed’s bail plea in defamatory content case55 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Ferozewala gas leak incident55 minutes ago