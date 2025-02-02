Open Menu

Lahore Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Lahore city experienced partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials reported that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a westerly wave was expected to enter western regions tomorrow.

Most plain areas would remain cold and dry, but light rain with gusty winds and light snowfall over hills was likely in northwest Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening or night. Light to moderate fog might persist in northeast Punjab during the morning.

Rainfall was recorded in Murree, Malam Jabba, Kakul, and Garhidupatta, while snowfall occurred in Murree and Malam Jabba.

Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -11°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 22.5°C.

