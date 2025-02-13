Lahore Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air dominated most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave affected the northern regions.
They predicted that most districts in Punjab would see cold and dry weather, while Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas would experience very cold and dry conditions at night.
Murree recorded the lowest temperature in Punjab at 1°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 25.5°C.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding reports net profit of AED9.4 billion in 2024
Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 22nd Sharjah Heritage Days
WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age
'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decad ..
Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agents of change failed to match CM Maryam's achievements: Azma Bokhari7 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather7 minutes ago
-
PTI’s submission of dossier to IMF another attempt to destabilize economy: Hanif37 minutes ago
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders57 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case1 hour ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules1 hour ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday1 hour ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson1 hour ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority1 hour ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar58 minutes ago