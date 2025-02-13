Open Menu

Lahore Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, continental air dominated most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave affected the northern regions.

They predicted that most districts in Punjab would see cold and dry weather, while Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas would experience very cold and dry conditions at night.

Murree recorded the lowest temperature in Punjab at 1°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 25.5°C.

