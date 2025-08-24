Lahore Experiences Scattered Rain, Humid Weather
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Scattered rain coupled with humid weather prevailed in the provincial capital on Sunday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
Rain was reported from several localities across the city. According to MET officials, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, while strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting most northern regions.
The forecast suggests rain-wind/thundershowers in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeastern and eastern Punjab, and the Potohar region, with chances of isolated heavy falls in upper KP, Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab during the night. Isolated rain-wind/thundershowers are also expected in southeast Sindh, while hot and humid weather will prevail elsewhere.
Rainfall was recorded at various cities nationwide. Dalbandin experienced the day’s highest temperature at 43°C, while Lahore recorded a maximum of 34°C.
