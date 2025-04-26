Lahore experiences very hot day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Lahore city experienced a very hot weather with partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours, with chances of scattered rain.

According to weather officials, Lahore recorded a high of 37°C and a low of 23°C. They added that scattered rain is likely over the next two days, accompanied by possible windstorms in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 73, with PM2.5 levels measured at 4.2 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline.