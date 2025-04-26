Lahore Experiences Very Hot Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Lahore city experienced a very hot weather with partly cloudy skies on Saturday.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours, with chances of scattered rain.
According to weather officials, Lahore recorded a high of 37°C and a low of 23°C. They added that scattered rain is likely over the next two days, accompanied by possible windstorms in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 73, with PM2.5 levels measured at 4.2 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior minister demands impartial probe into Pahalgam incident55 seconds ago
-
Lahore experiences very hot day58 seconds ago
-
PAA denies fire reports at Lahore Airport, terms it baseless1 minute ago
-
DC orders full coverage during polio catch-up days1 minute ago
-
PM grieved at explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port1 minute ago
-
Excise dept denies vehicle misuse allegations, highlights revenue efforts1 minute ago
-
Khichi calls cultural diplomacy crucial to weave mutual respect, trust among nations11 minutes ago
-
Five killed in firing incident in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti takes notice of appeal of Aryan's mother as he died during treatment in India11 minutes ago
-
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’21 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister inspects work on bridge at Takhta Band Road21 minutes ago
-
DPO holds police darbar at Police Lines21 minutes ago