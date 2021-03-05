Lahore-Faisalabad train restored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Friday restored 113-Up/114-Dn Ghauri Express /Badr Express train, which will run between Lahore and Faisalabad.

PR Divisional superintendent (DS) M Nasir Kgalili inaugurated the train operations by waving off the flag to the train.

He said that train operations were being restored gradually and all trains would be restarted which had been shut down during coronavirus pandemic.