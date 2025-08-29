Lahore flood: TEVTA closes several colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Due to the flood situation, the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has temporarily closed its several Lahore area institutions.

According to official sources, the institutions were closed in Shahdara, Ferozwala, Sharkpur Sharif, Narang Mandi, Khanqah Dogaran; Likewise, institutions were also closed in Mandi Faizabad and Kanganpur, how ever institutions will be closed only on Friday and Saturday, and further extension would be made after seeing the flood situation, they added.