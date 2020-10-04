UrduPoint.com
Lahore Flop Show Exposes Nawaz's Defeated Politics: Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The last day's flop show of PML-N in Lahore has badly exposed the defeated politics of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar tweeted on Sunday.

"The people of Lahore has rejected the politics of Nawaz Sharif, the friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."It has become evident that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is unable to bear the burnt of the crimes committed by Nawaz and his stubborn sons.

The failure show in Lahore has made it quite clear that people of Punjab and Lahore have rejected Nawaz Sharif and cohorts. Nawaz league nothing more than a social media spam brigade of hired guns!

