UrduPoint.com

Lahore Foggy Weather: PIA Shifts Few Flight Operations To Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Lahore foggy weather: PIA shifts few flight operations to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The dense fog in Lahore has forced Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to change the schedule of some of its flights and shift these to Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) for their smooth operations.

"Due to intense fog in Lahore, the PIA has changed the schedule of some flights' arrival and departure. Now, these flights will operate from Islamabad," PIA Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement late Wednesday night.

After readjustment in the schedule, he said the Lahore-bound PK-9716 from Madinah, would now be landing at the IIAP.

Similarly, the PK-9743 that was earlier scheduled to depart from Lahore to Madinah on Thursday, would now take off from Islamabad on the same day.

The spokesman said PIA flight PK-9712 (Jeddah to Lahore) would now also reach Islamabad on December 16.

Likewise, PK-9739 (Lahore to Madinah) would now depart from Islamabad on December 16, while PK-203 (Lahore to Dubai) would also leave from Islamabad.

The spokesman said the flight PK-234 (Dubai to Lahore) would reach Islamabad instead of Lahore on December 16 (Thursday).

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Jeddah Dubai Same December From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

5 minutes ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

35 minutes ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

4 minutes ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violatin ..

Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights ..

5 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises ..

Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises to 75 - Reports

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.