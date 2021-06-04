Lahore Fort Deewan-e-Khas restoration 70% completed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has so far completed 70 per cent restoration work at Deewan-e-Khaas of Lahore Fort.

The WCLA spokesperson said on Friday that Rs 25 million would be the total cost of the project and it would be completed by December 2021.

She said that after completion of the restoration work, Deewan-e-Khaas would be opened for the public.