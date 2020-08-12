UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Fort Opens For Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

Lahore Fort opens for tourists

The Walled City of Lahore Authority has opened the Lahore Fort for the tourists whereas SOPs have been set keeping in view the corona virus situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority has opened the Lahore Fort for the tourists whereas SOPs have been set keeping in view the corona virus situation.

WCLA sources said on Wednesday that the visitors should follow the government SOPs by wearing mask and maintaining distance.

The fort will remain open from 8 am till 6 pm,where as the staff of Walled City of Lahore Authority will ensure implementation of SOPs at Lahore Fort,sources added.

Related Topics

Lahore From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs England: 2nd Test tomorrow

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs launches Customs Horizonsinitiative ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Convenes Meeting on Security, Constitut ..

4 minutes ago

West Should Abstain From Fostering Color Revolutio ..

4 minutes ago

Train Derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire Has R ..

4 minutes ago

Hina Pervez Butt says attempt to murder was made o ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.