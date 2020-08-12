Lahore Fort opens for tourists

The Walled City of Lahore Authority has opened the Lahore Fort for the tourists whereas SOPs have been set keeping in view the corona virus situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority has opened the Lahore Fort for the tourists whereas SOPs have been set keeping in view the corona virus situation.

WCLA sources said on Wednesday that the visitors should follow the government SOPs by wearing mask and maintaining distance.

The fort will remain open from 8 am till 6 pm,where as the staff of Walled City of Lahore Authority will ensure implementation of SOPs at Lahore Fort,sources added.