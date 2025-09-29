Lahore Found Most Polluted City On Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM
With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 173, Lahore ranked as the most polluted city in the world on Monday, according to data from IQAir
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 173, Lahore ranked as the most polluted city in the world on Monday, according to data from IQAir. The AQI level was classified as “unhealthy” under U.S. standards, with PM2.5—identified as fugitive dust by the Environmental Protection Agency last year—being the primary pollutant.
Other cities on the list of the world’s most polluted included Manila (110), Tashkent (107), Delhi (102), Jerusalem (98), Dakar (97), Hangzhou (95), and Jakarta (92).
In Lahore, the most polluted localities were Bedian Road (AQI 193), Defence near Pakistan Engineering Services (192), Model Town Link Road (192), Allama Iqbal Town (190), Syed Maratib Ali Road (189), Ghazi Road Interchange (188), Shalimar Link Road (188), Ferozepur Road near WWF-Pakistan office (185), and Ghazi Road near Scarsdale International School (184).
Elsewhere in Punjab, Faisalabad (172), Sialkot (140), Gujranwala (122), Islamabad (99), Bahawalpur (96), and Multan (96) also recorded hazardous air quality levels.
