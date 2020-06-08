UrduPoint.com
Lahore General Hospital Doctors, Paramedics Honoured

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:34 PM

Lahore General Hospital doctors, paramedics honoured

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organised a ceremony to honor doctors, paramedical and other staff, who defeated corona virus during the past weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organised a ceremony to honor doctors, paramedical and other staff, who defeated corona virus during the past weeks. They were presented bouquets.

Acting Principal PGMI (Post-Graduate Medical Institute) Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir and Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique paid tributes to the doctors and paramedics who contracted virus in the line of duty and successfully recovered from it.

They said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who risked their lives to save the lives of corona virus patients and served on the front-line were their pride and their work would be acknowledge by the country and the nation.

The LGH doctors and staff, who recovered from coronavirus, were given standing ovation over their their courage and services.

Prof J. Saleem, Dr Ghazala Ruby, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Ahmed Naeem and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqaiya Bano also appreciated the services of the medical staff and congratulated them on their recovery.

Prof Mohammad Nazir and Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq urged people to help reduce workload of patients in hospitals by adopting anti-corona measures such as wearing of masks, hand-washing and maintaining social distancing.

Deputy NS Ruqaiya Bano expressed her determination that nurses, who recovered from coronavirus, were more encouraged and they would be in the field again against the virus to save the suffering humanity.

