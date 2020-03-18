UrduPoint.com
Lahore General Hospital Estabishes Helpline For Coronavirus Guideline

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

On the directions of the Punjab government, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has established a helpline to guide coronavirus patients on telephone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has established a helpline to guide coronavirus patients on telephone.

The helpline number is 042-99268808-9 and doctors have been deputed for guidance of the masses from coronavirus precautionary measures on 24/7.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar said public service message through SMS facility had also been started to spread awareness on coronavirus and these messages would be delivered to all doctors, civil society, the media and people related to the medical field.

The principal PGMI has taken the step on the pattern of dengue awareness campaign.

Talking in this regard, Prof Al-fareed Zafar said: " In the war against coronavirus we all have to put our share and concrete planning has already been assured in all departments of the LGH in which different duties had been deputed in different blocks where AMS, DMS and nursing supervisors will go bed to bed to inspect arrangements of cleanliness and also provide them awareness on coronavirus."He also assured that one patient one attendant policy would also be implemented inletter and spirit.

