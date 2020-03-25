UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore General Hospital Launches Telemedicines In Eight Deptts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:28 PM

Lahore General Hospital launches telemedicines in eight deptts

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar has said that Punjab government hospitals' telemedicine service is the most urgent need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar has said that Punjab government hospitals' telemedicine service is the most urgent need of the hour.

He expressed these views while discussing the telemedicine service and online medical facility at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday.

He said the government had taken timely steps in this regard to protect the health of people, adding that masses in remote areas were benefiting more and more without wasting any time and money.

Prof. Al-fareed Zafar while guiding patients on Skype said that medical services were being provided to patients in 8 major departments of LGH from 8am to 8pm and consultants in the fields of medicine, pulmonology, general surgery, orthopedic, gynae and obs, pediatric ophthalmology and ENT.

He added that consultants in these departments were providing consultancy to patients including corona and other diseases.

The PGMI Principal said that in the context of the current situation, the use of modern technology had become inevitable and in the future also the telemedicine system needs to be made permanent so that increasing rush to teaching hospitals could be reduced.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr. Rana MohammadShafiq and Director OPD Dr. Abdul Razzaq, besides senior doctors were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Government Of Punjab Abdul Razzaq Money From Government

Recent Stories

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Donation ..

17 minutes ago

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board committed to faci ..

2 minutes ago

Air pollution in Italy falls since start of lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Rafiq Ahmad laid to rest

2 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to curb coronavirus spr ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open higher ahead of Senate vote on stim ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.