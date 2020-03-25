Lahore General Hospital launches telemedicines in eight deptts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar has said that Punjab government hospitals' telemedicine service is the most urgent need of the hour.

He expressed these views while discussing the telemedicine service and online medical facility at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday.

He said the government had taken timely steps in this regard to protect the health of people, adding that masses in remote areas were benefiting more and more without wasting any time and money.

Prof. Al-fareed Zafar while guiding patients on Skype said that medical services were being provided to patients in 8 major departments of LGH from 8am to 8pm and consultants in the fields of medicine, pulmonology, general surgery, orthopedic, gynae and obs, pediatric ophthalmology and ENT.

He added that consultants in these departments were providing consultancy to patients including corona and other diseases.

The PGMI Principal said that in the context of the current situation, the use of modern technology had become inevitable and in the future also the telemedicine system needs to be made permanent so that increasing rush to teaching hospitals could be reduced.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr. Rana MohammadShafiq and Director OPD Dr. Abdul Razzaq, besides senior doctors were also present.