Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to express solidarity with Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Orthopedic Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and the Grand Health Alliance organised a rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

A large number of doctors, nurses, and paramedics participated in the rally, raising slogans in support of Palestine and expressing their unwavering commitment to aiding the oppressed.

Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, highlighted the urgent need for financial assistance, medicines, and healthcare professionals to aid thousands of injured Palestinians returning to their homes following the ceasefire in Gaza. He stated that the Grand Health Alliance is in close coordination with the Government of Pakistan and that doctors, nurses, and paramedics from LGH are ready to voluntarily travel to Palestine to provide medical care, subject to approval.

Head of the Orthopedic Department, Professor M. Hanif Mian, emphasized solidarity with Palestinians, stating that LGH has contributed over three million rupees to support them. He pledged continued assistance to help the Palestinian people recover and rebuild their lives.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Faryad Hussain praised the resilience and courage of the Palestinian people, saluting their ability to stand firm in the face of oppression and brutality.

Dr. Haseeb Thind lauded the efforts of Palestinian citizens, describing their steadfastness as a "wall of resistance" against injustice. Similarly, Dr. Adnan Masood expressed the unwavering support of LGH's medical staff for Palestine, assuring their readiness to provide help whenever needed.

President of the Paramedical Association, Junaid Mayo, expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire and reiterated the commitment of LGH staff to continue assisting their Palestinian brothers and sisters in every possible way.

Prominent participants included Prof. M. Hanif Mian, MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, Dr. Adnan Masood, Dr. Khalid Kazmi, Dr. Haseeb Thind, Dr. Iqbal Mayo, Dr. Naveed Ali, Dr. Shuja, Dr. Shiraz, Dr. Abdullah, and Dr. Hussain Khalid. The rally was marked by the participants' enthusiasm and strong slogans in favor of Palestine.