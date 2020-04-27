Lahore General Hospital (LGH) receives 2 ventilators as donation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : A philanthropist donated two ventilators worth Rs 4 million to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday.

Principal Ameer-Uddiin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar expressed his gratitude over the donation saying the person who donated the ventilators for patients would get a peaceful life in this world and the world hereafter.

Prof Al-freed Zafar directed the LGH administration to maintain complete record of the donations received from the philanthropists. He hoped that other philanthropists would also follow the suit and play their role during the current difficult times.