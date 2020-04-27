UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Receives 2 Ventilators As Donation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:53 PM

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) receives 2 ventilators as donation

A philanthropist donated two ventilators worth Rs 4 million to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : A philanthropist donated two ventilators worth Rs 4 million to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday.

Principal Ameer-Uddiin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar expressed his gratitude over the donation saying the person who donated the ventilators for patients would get a peaceful life in this world and the world hereafter.

Prof Al-freed Zafar directed the LGH administration to maintain complete record of the donations received from the philanthropists. He hoped that other philanthropists would also follow the suit and play their role during the current difficult times.

Related Topics

Lahore World From Million

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide in Panjgur

33 seconds ago

MNA Agha Hassan meets QESCO Chief for addressing ..

35 seconds ago

Eight gamblers including police constable netted

37 seconds ago

AMF launches Guidelines on Digital Identity and e- ..

9 minutes ago

Greek Police Discover 73 Pounds of Explosives on A ..

7 minutes ago

Welfare bodies playing commendable role: Punjab He ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.