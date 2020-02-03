UrduPoint.com
Lahore General Hospital's Grid Station Functional By Costing Rs 110 Million: Principal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The new grid station of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been made functional at a cost of Rs 110 million which will provide uninterrupted power supply to the hospital.

Postgraduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Monday thanked the Punjab government, especially the Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for the timely construction and completion of this new grid station.

Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said the LGH would now get direct uninterrupted electricity of 132 KV from national grid station which also help save valuable medical devices from any voltage fluctuation.

He said that while the generator would save budget and bills would be comparatively lesser, adding that this money would be spent on the welfare of patients.

He said that before the establishment of the grid station power was being provided to LGH from 11 KV. Which has now shifted to 132 kv which would not break down and significantly improve the hospital's technical affairs, Prof. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar concluded.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr. Rana Mohammad Shafiqand Electrical Engineer Zafar Mukhtar were also present on the occasion.

