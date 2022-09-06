Lahore Gymkhana presents Rs 20 mln cheque for flood affectees

A delegation of Lahore Gymkhana, comprising chairman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and members of the management committee, met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented a cheque of Rs 20 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Lahore Gymkhana, comprising chairman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and members of the management committee, met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented a cheque of Rs 20 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that every penny of the fund would be spent on the rehabilitation of the victims and added that transparency would be ensured through an effective monitoring system. The passion for helping the needy is commendable, he said and added that the government also values the aid for the rehabilitation and resettlement of flood victims.

The CM termed aid for rehabilitation a worth-following example and asked the rich to actively take part in this noble cause.

Never before in the history of Pakistan there has been such large-scale destruction by floods, he commented and added that the number of special medical camps has been increased in the flood-affected areas along with the provision of necessary medical facilities and anti-epidemic drugs in abundance.

The delegation included Dr Jawad Sajid, Dr Ali Razzaq, Shaukat Javed, Kamran Lashari, Parvez Bhandara, Sarmad Nadeem, Wajid Aziz Khan, Samra Maruf Khan, Ahsan Saeed and Olad Hussain Rizvi. Principal Secretary to CM, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar and information secretary were also present.