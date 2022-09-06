UrduPoint.com

Lahore Gymkhana Presents Rs 20 Mln Cheque For Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Lahore Gymkhana presents Rs 20 mln cheque for flood affectees

A delegation of Lahore Gymkhana, comprising chairman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and members of the management committee, met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented a cheque of Rs 20 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Lahore Gymkhana, comprising chairman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and members of the management committee, met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented a cheque of Rs 20 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that every penny of the fund would be spent on the rehabilitation of the victims and added that transparency would be ensured through an effective monitoring system. The passion for helping the needy is commendable, he said and added that the government also values the aid for the rehabilitation and resettlement of flood victims.

The CM termed aid for rehabilitation a worth-following example and asked the rich to actively take part in this noble cause.

Never before in the history of Pakistan there has been such large-scale destruction by floods, he commented and added that the number of special medical camps has been increased in the flood-affected areas along with the provision of necessary medical facilities and anti-epidemic drugs in abundance.

The delegation included Dr Jawad Sajid, Dr Ali Razzaq, Shaukat Javed, Kamran Lashari, Parvez Bhandara, Sarmad Nadeem, Wajid Aziz Khan, Samra Maruf Khan, Ahsan Saeed and Olad Hussain Rizvi. Principal Secretary to CM, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar and information secretary were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Flood Drugs Government General Motors Million

Recent Stories

Tilda Swinton on the importance of believing in gh ..

Tilda Swinton on the importance of believing in ghosts

1 minute ago
 Martyrs made country's defence invincible by sacri ..

Martyrs made country's defence invincible by sacrificing their lives: DC Kohlu

1 minute ago
 Govt providing medial facilities to 70,000 patient ..

Govt providing medial facilities to 70,000 patients in relief camps: Pechuho

1 minute ago
 Russian FAS Says Google Play Removed Signs of Anti ..

Russian FAS Says Google Play Removed Signs of Antimonopoly Law Violations

2 minutes ago
 KP CM approves compensation for rehabilitation of ..

KP CM approves compensation for rehabilitation of destroyed houses

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner DG Khan division visits flood affecte ..

Commissioner DG Khan division visits flood affected areas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.