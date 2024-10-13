Lahore Heritage Run Held
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Sunday organized Lahore Heritage Run, a running competition, inside the walled city of Lahore.
It was organized in collaboration with Lahore Runners, largest running club in Lahore.
Race was started from food street and passing from historical landmarks of walled city for 7 Kilometers, it concluded at the same point.
Around 450 participants, including women and children, from different parts of the country took part in the competition.
The objective of organizing this race was to spread awareness about community health along with tourism at heritage sites. Walled City of Lahore Authority, Tourism Deputy Director Asghar Hussain said, "Our efforts are strongly focused on promoting tourism in Lahore and we recognize the significant role that sports activities play in supporting this goal by encouraging public participation."
The Lahore Heritage Run had proven to be a highly successful initiative, as it attracted an unexpectedly large number of participants, he added.
He further said that we are committed to organizing more sports events in the future to raise awareness not only about health and fitness but also about the rich heritage of Lahore.
Lahore Heritage Run functioned as a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate Walled City's historical architecture. It fulfilled several functions by promoting greater engagement at tourist sites through the inclusion of sports activities.
Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said, "Lahore Heritage Run has simultaneously attempted to flourish tourism and heritage."
Such kind of activities works as an invitation call to the public for maximum participation at the heritage sites, he said.
Walled City of Lahore Authority Media and Marketing Director Tania Qureshi also expressed her opinions and said, "We acknowledge that the preservation of heritage extends beyond merely conserving architectural structures."
