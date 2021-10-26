Lahore High Court accepts sugar mills pleas against fixing of price, raids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday accepted the petitions, filed against fixing of sugar price and the raids being conducted on sugar mills.

A two-member bench, headed by LHC Judge Shahid Karim, heard the petitions, filed by various sugar mills, and issued notices and summoned the parties for arguments on the next date.

The sugar mills took the stance that the Federal government did not have the authority to fix the sugar prices for the open market, adding that the administration had set the prices illegally.

The lawyer for the sugar mills told the court that the stance of the sugar mills was not heard properly, adding that the district governments did not have the authority to raid the mills.

He informed the court that the deputy commissioners were harassing the sugar mills by conducting illegal raids.

The sugar mills pleaded with the court to issue orders to the authorities concerned to stop raids on sugar mills.