Lahore High Court acquits 2 convicts in murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday acquitted two death row convicts while setting aside their death sentence.

The bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, passed the orders while allowing appeals, filed by the convicts, Iftikhar and Sarfraz, against their death sentence.

The defendants' counsel pleaded with the court that there was no solid evidence which showed that the convicts were responsible for or associated with the killings.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the convicts. The bench allowed the appeals due to difference in the statements of the witnesses.

In 2014, a trial court had awarded death sentence to both convicts for killing Ishfaq and others in the limits of Factory Area police station, Sheikhupura, in 2010.