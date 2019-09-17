UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Acquits 2 Convicts In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

Lahore High Court acquits 2 convicts in murder case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday acquitted two death row convicts while setting aside their death sentence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday acquitted two death row convicts while setting aside their death sentence.

The bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, passed the orders while allowing appeals, filed by the convicts, Iftikhar and Sarfraz, against their death sentence.

The defendants' counsel pleaded with the court that there was no solid evidence which showed that the convicts were responsible for or associated with the killings.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the convicts. The bench allowed the appeals due to difference in the statements of the witnesses.

In 2014, a trial court had awarded death sentence to both convicts for killing Ishfaq and others in the limits of Factory Area police station, Sheikhupura, in 2010.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Police Station Sheikhupura Court

Recent Stories

Police ordered to record statement of Nasina Bibi' ..

2 minutes ago

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat for purging LG&CD dep ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority to regularize 786 em ..

2 minutes ago

Anaemia may contribute to the spread of dengue: St ..

2 minutes ago

FBR sets up facilitative booth at expo centre, Kar ..

14 minutes ago

Washington to Consider Further Easing of Sanctions ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.