Lahore High Court acquits 4 in jail wardens hostel attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday acquitted four men convicted of 2012 jail wardens hostel attack case.

An anti-terrorism court had handed down 21-time death sentence to the convicts for the killings of 10 under-training jail wardens.

The convicts were accused of attacking jail wardens hostel in Lahore's thickly-populated locality Rasool Park near Ichhra on July 12, 2012.

Over two-dozen under training jail wardens had come from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to take part in the course and 10 of them were killed and many suffered injuries in a pre-dawn deadly attack by the militants, carrying Kalashnikov rifles and hand-grenades.

The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, heard the appeals, filed by convicts - Afzaal, Abdul Hafeez, Zulfiqar and Karamat - against their conviction.

At the outset of the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that the trial court convicted his clients on the basis that their finger-prints matched with those found on guns and they were identified by the witnesses.

While assailing the conviction grounds, he submitted that a joint investigation parade was held during the investigations but it did not have any legal significance.

The counsel argued that as per law, it was mandatory to hold individual identification parade of each convict.

He submitted that the injured persons also did not identify the convicts before the court.

He submitted that finger-prints report could not be treated as solid evidence as the samples were sent after the arrest.

He submitted that the convicts were in the custody at the time of the incident and they were implicated in the false case. He contended that the convicts had no connection with the case but the trial court failed to appreciate case facts while convicting his clients. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence and acquit the convicts.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, saying that the convicts were arrested after the incident and solid evidence was available against them.

Subsequently, the bench allowed the appeals and acquitted the convicts while setting aside their sentences. However, the bench expressed dismay over faulty investigation in the case. Although a joint investigation team (JIT) did investigation into the case, a single evidence was not found in accordance with the law, it said, adding that if this was the level of investigation in such an important case, then what would be the situation in other cases.

The bench further remarked that it appeared that the JIT did not investigate the matter, and only an ordinary sub-inspector did it.