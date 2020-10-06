UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Acquits Blasphemy Convict

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Lahore High Court acquits blasphemy convict

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside the decision of a lower court and acquitted a convict who was sentenced to death for committing blasphemy in March 2013

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside the decision of a lower court and acquitted a convict who was sentenced to death for committing blasphemy in March 2013.

Sawan Masih, a resident of Joseph Colony in the Badami Bagh police limits, was convicted of committing blasphemy during the course of a conversation with a Muslim friend and a sessions court handed him down death penalty in March 2014.

On Tuesday, the division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by Sawan Masih against his death sentences by trial court.

A counsel on behalf of the convict argued before the bench said that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts.

He submitted that the FIR was registered after 35 hours of the incident and contended that it showed malafide intent of police. He submitted the trial court ignored differences in FIR facts and statement of the complainant.

He submitted that despite the lack of evidence, the trial court handed down death sentence to the convict. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence and acquit the convict.

However, the prosecution opposed the appeal, saying that the trial court gave a decision on merit. The bench, after hearing detailedarguments of the parties, set aside the trial court verdict and acquittedthe convict.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Police Blasphemy Bagh March FIR Muslim Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

More than AED225,000 of sport scholarship up for g ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Anser Aziz resigns

2 minutes ago

More government aid 'will not go to waste': Fed's ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog says Novichok-type nerve agent found in N ..

2 minutes ago

Car bomb in north Syria kills 18, most civilians: ..

4 minutes ago

Varney set for Italy debut in Six Nations against ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.