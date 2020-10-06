Lahore High Court acquits blasphemy convict

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside the decision of a lower court and acquitted a convict who was sentenced to death for committing blasphemy in March 2013

Sawan Masih, a resident of Joseph Colony in the Badami Bagh police limits, was convicted of committing blasphemy during the course of a conversation with a Muslim friend and a sessions court handed him down death penalty in March 2014.

On Tuesday, the division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by Sawan Masih against his death sentences by trial court.

A counsel on behalf of the convict argued before the bench said that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts.

He submitted that the FIR was registered after 35 hours of the incident and contended that it showed malafide intent of police. He submitted the trial court ignored differences in FIR facts and statement of the complainant.

He submitted that despite the lack of evidence, the trial court handed down death sentence to the convict. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence and acquit the convict.

However, the prosecution opposed the appeal, saying that the trial court gave a decision on merit. The bench, after hearing detailedarguments of the parties, set aside the trial court verdict and acquittedthe convict.