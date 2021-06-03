UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Acquits Couple In Blasphemy Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Lahore High Court acquits couple in blasphemy case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday acquitted a couple on death row seven years after their conviction for alleged blasphemy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday acquitted a couple on death row seven years after their conviction for alleged blasphemy.

The division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi on Thursday allowed the appeal of Shafqat Emmanuel and his wife Shagufta Maseeh against their conviction by a trial court. The bench had reserved its verdict on the appeal a day earlier after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Advocate Saiful Malook represented the appellants before the bench, whereas the complainants were represented by Advocate Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa.

In his final arguments, the defense counsel argued that the trial court ignored the basic principles of criminal justice and committed error in its decision. He further submitted that the trial court had committed material irregularity in misreading the evidence on record that caused serious miscarriage of justice.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the trial court sentence and acquit his clients.

However, the complainant's counsel opposed the plea, stating that the trial court made the decision on merit after the prosecution succeeded in proving its case on the basis of independent and impeachable evidence.

Shafqat, watchman of Gojra's Saint Cathedral school, and his wife Shagufta Maseeh were arrested on July 25, 2013 ,under Section 295C, allegedly on the charge of sending blasphemous text messages to the complainants--- shopkeeper Malik Muhammad Hussain and Gojra tehsil bar's former president Anwar Mansoor Goraya.

In April 2014, an additional district and sessions judge of Toba Tek Singh handed down death sentence to the couple for blasphemy and fined Rs 100,000 each.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Blasphemy Wife Toba Tek Singh Gojra April July Criminals Church Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

24 minutes ago

Blinken Discusses With Israel Defense Minister Sec ..

1 minute ago

UNSC Unanimously Votes to Extend Vessels Inspectio ..

1 minute ago

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine results

1 minute ago

Premier League quartet set to boost misfiring Germ ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.